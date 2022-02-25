Menu
2018 Jeep Wrangler

117,988 KM

Details Description Features

$36,980

+ tax & licensing
$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

Wallace Automobiles

613-746-9646

Contact Seller
2018 Jeep Wrangler

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

2018 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Sahara 4WD

Location

Wallace Automobiles

460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4

613-746-9646

$36,980

+ taxes & licensing

117,988KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8356767
  • Stock #: 22-0120
  • VIN: 1C4BJWEG3JL802198

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 22-0120
  • Mileage 117,988 KM

Vehicle Description

Equipped with custom Corbeau front seats with 5 point seatbelts, BlueTooth, USB/AUX ports, tilt/telescopic steering with audio and cruise controls, keyless entry, factory remote start and much more. Please contact us for more information and to schedule your test drive today PLEASE REACH OUT AND TELL US HOW WE CAN HELP YOU GET YOUR NEXT VEHICLE.
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4 X 4
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Upholstery
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors

