$36,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$36,980
+ taxes & licensing
Wallace Automobiles
613-746-9646
2018 Jeep Wrangler
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4WD
Location
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4
613-746-9646
$36,980
+ taxes & licensing
117,988KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 8356767
- Stock #: 22-0120
- VIN: 1C4BJWEG3JL802198
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # 22-0120
- Mileage 117,988 KM
Vehicle Description
SAFETY CHECK FOR ONTARIO OR QUEBEC INCLUDED ON ALL CARS EXCEPT THOSE LISTED AS-IS.
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL CREDIT SITUATIONS, RATES FROM 4.99%.
All prices are plus HST and licence fees.
We do not charge an administration fee or add extra charges.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Running Boards
Interval wipers
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
tilt steering
SECURITY ALARM
CUP HOLDERS
Keyless Entry
Remote Starter
Telescopic Steering Wheel
4 X 4
Rear Defroster
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Cloth Upholstery
Touch Screen
Fuel Data Centre
AUTO DIMMING REAR VIEW MIRROR
USB
Fold Down Rear Seat
Safety Reverse Sensors
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Wallace Automobiles
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Wallace Automobiles
460 Mcarthur Ave, Ottawa, ON K1K 1G4