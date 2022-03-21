$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sahara 4x4| LOW KMS | REMOTE START | NAV
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
30,738KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8733266
- Stock #: 220731
- VIN: 1C4HJWEG0JL857959
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 30,738 KM
ONLY 30,000 KMS!! Loads of upgrades and accessories in this low mileage, black on black Wrangler! Features include removable hard top with soft top, navigation, remote start, 18-inch black alloy wheels with all-terrain tires, roof-mounted front light bar, side steps, premium Alpine audio, tow package, cruise control, auto headlights, power windows, power mirrors, power locks, air conditioning and Sirius XM!
