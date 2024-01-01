$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Used
127,000KM
VIN 3KPFL4A84JE238052
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
