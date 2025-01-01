$12,995+ taxes & licensing
2018 Kia Forte
S
2018 Kia Forte
S
Location
613 Rides
2612 Carp Rd, Ottawa, ON K0A 1L0
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 58,294 MI
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that's ready to hit the road? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Kia Forte S, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasant experience. With a fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Forte is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you can confidently navigate various road conditions. This Forte has just 58,294 miles on the odometer.
This Kia Forte S is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. 613 Rides is excited to offer this car to a customer like you!
Here are some of the standout features:
- Sporty and Stylish Design: The 2018 Kia Forte S boasts a modern and eye-catching exterior, sure to turn heads wherever you go.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2L I4 engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
- Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive seats of the black interior and enjoy a ride that prioritizes comfort.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless shifting makes every drive a breeze, whether you're navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
- Reliable and Safe: With Kia's reputation for dependability, you can trust this Forte to get you where you need to go safely and reliably.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
