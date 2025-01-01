Menu
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan thats ready to hit the road? Check out this pre-owned 2018 Kia Forte S, available now at 613 Rides! This sleek grey sedan boasts a comfortable black interior, making every drive a pleasant experience. With a fuel-efficient 2L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, this Forte is perfect for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with front-wheel drive, you can confidently navigate various road conditions. This Forte has just 58,294 miles on the odometer.

This Kia Forte S is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience. 613 Rides is excited to offer this car to a customer like you!

Here are some of the standout features:

Sporty and Stylish Design: The 2018 Kia Forte S boasts a modern and eye-catching exterior, sure to turn heads wherever you go.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: The 2L I4 engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
Comfortable Interior: Sink into the supportive seats of the black interior and enjoy a ride that prioritizes comfort.
Automatic Transmission: Effortless shifting makes every drive a breeze, whether youre navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.
Reliable and Safe: With Kias reputation for dependability, you can trust this Forte to get you where you need to go safely and reliably.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

2018 Kia Forte S

$12,995 + taxes & licensing

VIN 3KPFL4A75JE197728

Exterior Colour Grey
Interior Colour Black
Body Style Sedan
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Passengers 5
Mileage 58,294 MI

VIN 3KPFL4A75JE197728

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

