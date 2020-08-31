2018 Kia Forte

+ taxes & licensing
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Only 11,000 km and very well equipped., Automatic, rear view camera, 16' alloy wheels, heated seats, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/SAT Radio with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 ex, lx, sx
