2018 Kia Forte

11,204 KM

$15,826

+ tax & licensing
$15,826

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Kia Forte

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS

2018 Kia Forte

LX+ HEATED SEATS | ALLOY WHEELS

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,826

+ taxes & licensing

11,204KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5832184
  Stock #: 200591
  VIN: 3KPFL4A73JE282180

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour HYPER BLUE METALLIC
  Body Style Sedan
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 11,204 KM

Vehicle Description

Only 11,000 km and very well equipped., Automatic, rear view camera, 16' alloy wheels, heated seats, cruise control, power group, AM/FM/SAT Radio with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of high quality used vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 ex, lx, sx

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Passenger Air Bag On/Off
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Anti-Theft
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

