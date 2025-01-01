Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Kia Optima LX for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Kia Optima

137,995 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Optima

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12172144

2018 Kia Optima

LX

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1739037749
  2. 1739037749
  3. 1739037749
  4. 1739037749
  5. 1739037749
  6. 1739037749
  7. 1739037749
  8. 1739037749
  9. 1739037749
  10. 1739037749
  11. 1739037749
  12. 1739037749
  13. 1739037749
  14. 1739037749
  15. 1739037749
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
137,995KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XXGT4L34JG191764

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 137,995 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2017 RAM 1500 ST for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 RAM 1500 ST 147,167 KM $18,495 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Chrysler 200 S-REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2016 Chrysler 200 S-REBUILT TITLE 119,149 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX- REBUILT TITLE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX- REBUILT TITLE 120,459 KM $13,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Optima