$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2018 Kia Rio
LX+ - Low Mileage
2018 Kia Rio
LX+ - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,701KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3KPA24ABXJE106678
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,701 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Experience what it's like to have a car with no compromises. This 2018 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
From its newly sculpted, aerodynamic shape to its distinctive front grille, the 2018 Rio is sure to draw looks. Inspired by European design, Kia updated both the front and rear to be even sleeker providing a more aggressive exterior design. The Rio's bold, dynamic styling starts at the exterior and continues into the cabin. Loaded with driver-focused amenities and plenty of headroom and legroom for all passengers. It's the small car that is big on comfort! This low mileage sedan has just 46,701 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rio's trim level is LX+. The 2018 Rio LX+ offers incredible value and is a major upgrade over the LX model. It includes features like air conditioning, heated front seats and heated steering wheel with cruise control. It also comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 5 inch LCD for audio display and your rearview camera, Bluetooth hands-free calling and remote keyless entry plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Experience what it's like to have a car with no compromises. This 2018 Kia Rio is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
From its newly sculpted, aerodynamic shape to its distinctive front grille, the 2018 Rio is sure to draw looks. Inspired by European design, Kia updated both the front and rear to be even sleeker providing a more aggressive exterior design. The Rio's bold, dynamic styling starts at the exterior and continues into the cabin. Loaded with driver-focused amenities and plenty of headroom and legroom for all passengers. It's the small car that is big on comfort! This low mileage sedan has just 46,701 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Rio's trim level is LX+. The 2018 Rio LX+ offers incredible value and is a major upgrade over the LX model. It includes features like air conditioning, heated front seats and heated steering wheel with cruise control. It also comes with a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 5 inch LCD for audio display and your rearview camera, Bluetooth hands-free calling and remote keyless entry plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Volkswagen Taos Highline 4MOTION - Sunroof 81,006 KM $27,998 + tax & lic
2022 Honda Odyssey Touring - Cooled Seats - Navigation 83,476 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
2019 Hyundai KONA 2.0L Preferred FWD - Heated Seats 70,388 KM $19,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Barrhaven Toyota
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-823-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-823-8088
2018 Kia Rio