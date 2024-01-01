$17,527+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
AWD | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS
2018 Kia Sorento
AWD | HTD SEATS | REAR CAM | BLUETOOTH | ALLOYS
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$17,527
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 116,570 KM
Vehicle Description
All-wheel drive w/ heated seats, backup camera, alloys, Bluetooth, air conditioning, keyless entry, automatic headlights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, drive mode selector, cruise control, fog lights and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Email Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-746-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500