$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Kia Sorento
EX AWD
2018 Kia Sorento
EX AWD
Location
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
613-695-0800
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
188,383KM
VIN 5XYPHDA17JG374865
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 188,383 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Garage Plus Auto Centre
2018 Kia Sorento EX AWD 188,383 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Evoque SE 92,649 MI $22,450 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Colorado Work Truck Crew Cab 2WD Long Box 142,897 KM $16,750 + tax & lic
Email Garage Plus Auto Centre
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Garage Plus Auto Centre
1201 Bank Street, Ottawa, ON K1S 3X7
Call Dealer
613-695-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Garage Plus Auto Centre
613-695-0800
2018 Kia Sorento