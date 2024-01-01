$13,985+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Kia Soul
EX
2018 Kia Soul
EX
Location
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
613-820-8588
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$13,985
+ taxes & licensing
124,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56J7556723
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,385 KM
Vehicle Description
TWO SETS OF WHEELS!
WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Warranty
Warranty Included
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1
Call Dealer
613-820-XXXX(click to show)
$13,985
+ taxes & licensing
Sean's Auto Sales & Service
613-820-8588
2018 Kia Soul