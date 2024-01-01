Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>TWO SETS OF WHEELS!</p><p>WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS!</p>

2018 Kia Soul

124,385 KM

Details Description Features

$13,985

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Soul

EX

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Kia Soul

EX

Location

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

613-820-8588

  1. 1706994065
  2. 1706994067
  3. 1706994070
  4. 1706994072
  5. 1706994074
  6. 1706994077
  7. 1706994079
  8. 1706994082
  9. 1706994084
  10. 1706994089
  11. 1706994093
  12. 1706994098
  13. 1706994103
  14. 1706994107
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
124,385KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KNDJP3A56J7556723

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,385 KM

Vehicle Description

TWO SETS OF WHEELS!

WINTER TIRES ON STEEL RIMS, ALL SEASON TIRES ON STOCK ALLOY RIMS!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Warranty

Warranty Included

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Used 2012 Honda Fit Sport for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Honda Fit Sport 146,785 KM $9,985 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza CONVENICE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Subaru Impreza CONVENICE 100,185 KM $18,985 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Honda Civic EX with Honda Sensing for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Honda Civic EX with Honda Sensing 90,885 KM $19,985 + tax & lic

Email Sean's Auto Sales & Service

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Sean's Auto Sales & Service

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

2273 Baseline Rd, Ottawa, ON K2C 0E1

Call Dealer

613-820-XXXX

(click to show)

613-820-8588

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,985

+ taxes & licensing

Sean's Auto Sales & Service

613-820-8588

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul