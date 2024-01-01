Menu
Account
Sign In
ONLY 64,000 KMS!! EX Plus w/ premium 2.0L engine, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

2018 Kia Soul

64,313 KM

Details Description

$16,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ | ONLY 64,000 KMS |CARPLAY |HTD SEATS/STEERING

Watch This Vehicle
11919506

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ | ONLY 64,000 KMS |CARPLAY |HTD SEATS/STEERING

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
64,313KM
VIN KNDJP3A59J7523957

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Onyx
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,313 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 64,000 KMS!! EX Plus w/ premium 2.0L engine, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

Used 2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH V6 4x4 | LOW KMS! | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2015 Jeep Cherokee NORTH V6 4x4 | LOW KMS! | REMOTE START | HTD SEATS 108,171 KM $14,816 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid PREFERRED TREND AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid PREFERRED TREND AWD| PANO ROOF | LEATHER | CARPLAY 57,434 KM $33,858 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Lexus ES 300H | HYBRID | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY for sale in Ottawa, ON
2021 Lexus ES 300H | HYBRID | COOLED LEATHER | SUNROOF | CARPLAY 109,076 KM $35,224 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$16,997

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Kia Soul