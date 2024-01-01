$16,997+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul
EX+ | ONLY 64,000 KMS |CARPLAY |HTD SEATS/STEERING
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$16,997
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Onyx
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,313 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 64,000 KMS!! EX Plus w/ premium 2.0L engine, heated seats & steering, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, backup camera, 17-inch alloys, automatic climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, auto headlights, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth, cruise control and Sirius XM!
613-746-8500