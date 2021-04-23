Menu
2018 Kia Soul

80,162 KM

Details

$15,426

+ tax & licensing
$15,426

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Kia Soul

2018 Kia Soul

EX | HEATED SEAT & STEERING | REAR CAM

2018 Kia Soul

EX | HEATED SEAT & STEERING | REAR CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$15,426

+ taxes & licensing

80,162KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6998408
  • Stock #: 210346
  • VIN: KNDJP3A55J7575179

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210346
  • Mileage 80,162 KM

Vehicle Description

Very well equipped EX model. Finished in Polar white w/heated seats & heated leather steering wheel, rear view camera, tow hitch receiver, air conditioning, power group, 17'' alloy wheels, AM/FM/Sirius XM, Bluetooth, tinted glass, automatic headlamps/fog lights, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of vehicles and we GUARANTEE the lowest prices. We are the little dealer that cares. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, EX

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Halogen Headlamps
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Anti-Starter
Rear View Camera
Cloth Interior
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Inside Hood Release
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

