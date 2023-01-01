$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
HEATED SEATS | REAR CAM | ALLOYS | BLUETOOTH
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 168,852 KM
Vehicle Description
VERY SPACIOUS AND GREAT VALUE! HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE AND BLUETOOTH! Auto headlights, drive mode selector, air conditioning, hill descent control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, cruise control, traction control and Sirius XM!
