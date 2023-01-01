Menu
VERY SPACIOUS AND GREAT VALUE! HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE AND BLUETOOTH! Auto headlights, drive mode selector, air conditioning, hill descent control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, cruise control, traction control and Sirius XM!

2018 Kia Sportage

168,852 KM

$CALL

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

VIN KNDPM3AC5J7407754

  • Exterior Colour black cherry
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 168,852 KM

VERY SPACIOUS AND GREAT VALUE! HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA, 17-IN ALLOYS, KEYLESS ENTRY W/ REMOTE TRUNK RELEASE AND BLUETOOTH! Auto headlights, drive mode selector, air conditioning, hill descent control, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, fog lights, cruise control, traction control and Sirius XM!

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

