2018 Kia Sportage
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
Used
113,515KM
VIN KNDPNCAC4J7330632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour black cherry
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 113,515 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
