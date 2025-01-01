$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sportage
SX Turbo (AWD) - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
Used
67,072KM
VIN KNDPRCA6XJ7467153
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,072 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
Offering the very latest in infotainment that seamlessly integrates with all of your devices, while sophisticated safety systems enhance your peace of mind. This 2018 Kia Sportage is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With bold features and an imposing stance, the rebellious appearance of the 2018 Sportage naturally complements your active lifestyle. Go anywhere in this beautifully designed Sportage and bring the family with you. With seating for 5 adults and plenty of cargo space, the Sportage is the do everything kind of vehicle. It delivers impressive efficiency, agile handling and top notch safety features that are second to none. This low mileage SUV has just 67,072 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Sportage's trim level is SX Turbo (AWD). Undeniably the most powerful Sportage in the range, this SX Turbo AWD is a step up with an array of luxury and modern features. These options include full time all wheel drive, a massive power sunroof, build in navigation on an 8 inch integrated display screen, a power tailgate, a Harman/Kardon premium audio system with SiriusXM satellite radio, Bluetooth streaming audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. You will also get larger aluminum wheels, leather seats that are heated and cooled with a 10-way power driver seat, a heated steering wheel, a proximity key for push button start, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot sensors, lane departure warning, back up camera plus it even comes with a forward and rear collision warning system!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
2018 Kia Sportage