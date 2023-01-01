$34,211+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
2018 Land Rover Discovery
Sport HSE LUXURY AWD| PANO ROOF | COOLED SEATS | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 9978503
- Stock #: 230435
- VIN: SALCT2RX5JH743720
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 84 KM
Vehicle Description
LOADED HSE LUXURY W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA/ 360 CAMERAS W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, NAVIGATION AND MERIDIAN AUDIO!! Blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, heated leather-wrapped steering, 19-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, paddle shifters, terrain selection, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.