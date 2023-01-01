Menu
2018 Land Rover Discovery

84 KM

Details Description

$34,211

+ tax & licensing
$34,211

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Sport HSE LUXURY AWD| PANO ROOF | COOLED SEATS | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$34,211

+ taxes & licensing

84KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9978503
  • Stock #: 230435
  • VIN: SALCT2RX5JH743720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 84 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED HSE LUXURY W/ PANORAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS W/ HEATED REAR SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA/ 360 CAMERAS W/ FRONT & REAR PARK SENSORS, NAVIGATION AND MERIDIAN AUDIO!! Blind spot monitor, lane keep assist, heated leather-wrapped steering, 19-in alloys, dual-zone climate control, ambient lighting, full power group incl. power seats w/ driver memory, paddle shifters, terrain selection, garage door opener, auto headlights, cruise control and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

