2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Sport Supercharged | Dynamic | Red Lthr | Pano Roof |
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
Used
85,773KM
VIN SALWR2RE1JA800451
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 2255
- Mileage 85,773 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged | Heated and Ventilated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Panoramic Sunroof
Santorini Black Exterior | Ebony Headliner | Pimento Red Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | In Control Protect | 600w Meridian Sound | Cabin Air Quality Ionisation | Blind Spot Assist | Front Cooled Seats | Front and Rear Heated Seats | Power Trunk | Front Power Seats | Lane Keep Assist | Heated Steering Wheel | Four Corner Air Suspension | Continuous Variable Damping | Ambient Lighting | LED Premium Headlamps | Traffic Signe Recognition | Front & Rear Parking Aid | Reverse Traffic Detection | Front Facing Camera | Cruise Control | Bluetooth Connection | Voice Control | Navigation | Apple CarPlay | Front Heated and Ventilated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof | Drive Mode Select | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Android Auto | Collision Avoidance | Meridian Speakers and much more.
Experience Pure Luxury and Power with the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged!
Unleash the ultimate driving experience with the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Supercharged. This vehicle seamlessly blends luxury, performance, and advanced features, making it the perfect companion for any journey. It's not just a vehicle, it's an expression of your lifestyle.
Key Features:
Engine: Supercharged 5.0L V8 delivering an impressive 518 horsepower and 461 lb-ft of torque for unparalleled performance.
Interior Comfort: Enjoy heated and ventilated front seats, ensuring comfort in any weather, and a heated steering wheel for those chilly mornings.
Sunroof: Panoramic sunroof with power tilt and slide functionality, bringing an open-air experience and letting in plenty of natural light.
Technology: 10-inch dual touchscreen InControl Touch Pro Duo system with navigation, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto integration for seamless connectivity.
Performance: Adaptive Dynamics system with electronic air suspension for a smooth and controlled ride across any terrain.
Safety: Advanced safety features including Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Keep Assist, and 360-degree parking aid.
Convenience: Keyless entry with push-button start, power tailgate, and spacious interior with premium leather upholstery.
This vehicle has travelled 85,773 Kms.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
2018 Land Rover Range Rover