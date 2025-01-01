$59,871+ tax & licensing
2018 Land Rover Range Rover
Autobiography
Location
DriveTown Ottawa
4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
613-822-2725
Certified
$59,871
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 80,088 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER V8 SUPERCHARGED AUTOBIOGRAPHY SWB WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 80088 KM ! LUXURY AT ITS FINEST – POWERFUL V8 PERFORMANCE – FULLY LOADED AUTOBIOGRAPHY TRIM – LEATHER, MASSAGE SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MERIDIAN SOUND – ELEGANT, COMFORTABLE & CAPABLE – LIKE NEW CONDITION ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !
** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA.
613-822-2725