Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER V8 SUPERCHARGED AUTOBIOGRAPHY SWB WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 80088 KM ! LUXURY AT ITS FINEST – POWERFUL V8 PERFORMANCE – FULLY LOADED AUTOBIOGRAPHY TRIM – LEATHER, MASSAGE SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MERIDIAN SOUND – ELEGANT, COMFORTABLE & CAPABLE – LIKE NEW CONDITION ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !<br /><br /><br data-start=315 data-end=318 />** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...</p>

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

80,088 KM

Details Description Features

$59,871

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography

Watch This Vehicle
12499135

2018 Land Rover Range Rover

Autobiography

Location

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7

613-822-2725

  1. 1746639296
  2. 1746639296
  3. 1746639296
  4. 1746639296
  5. 1746639297
  6. 1746639297
  7. 1746639297
  8. 1746639297
  9. 1746639298
  10. 1746639298
  11. 1746639298
  12. 1746639298
  13. 1746639298
  14. 1746639298
  15. 1746639299
  16. 1746639299
  17. 1746639300
  18. 1746639300
  19. 1746639301
  20. 1746639301
  21. 1746639301
  22. 1746639302
  23. 1746639302
  24. 1746639302
  25. 1746639303
  26. 1746639303
  27. 1746639304
  28. 1746639304
  29. 1746639305
  30. 1746639305
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$59,871

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
80,088KM
Excellent Condition
VIN SALGV2REXJA508393

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 80,088 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER V8 SUPERCHARGED AUTOBIOGRAPHY SWB WOW LOW MILAGE ! ONLY 80088 KM ! LUXURY AT ITS FINEST – POWERFUL V8 PERFORMANCE – FULLY LOADED AUTOBIOGRAPHY TRIM – LEATHER, MASSAGE SEATS, PANORAMIC ROOF, MERIDIAN SOUND – ELEGANT, COMFORTABLE & CAPABLE – LIKE NEW CONDITION ! EASY FINANCING AVAILABLE !


** DRIVETOWNOTTAWA.COM, DRIVE4LESS. *TAXES AND LICENSE EXTRA. COME VISIT US/VENEZ NOUS VISITER! FINANCING CHARGES ARE EXTRA EXAMPLE: BANK FEE, DEALER FEE, PPSA, INTEREST CHARGES ...

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Tow Hooks

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Suspension

Air Suspension

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Powertrain

Supercharged
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Heads-Up Display
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Cooled Rear Seat(s)
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate
Seat-Massage
Automatic Parking

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DriveTown Ottawa

Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV 138,852 KM $15,871 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Buick Enclave CX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2012 Buick Enclave CX 179,891 KM $8,871 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate Tech 112,574 KM $22,871 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email DriveTown Ottawa

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DriveTown Ottawa

DriveTown Ottawa

4871 Bank St S, Ottawa, ON K1X 1G7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-822-XXXX

(click to show)

613-822-2725

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,871

+ taxes & licensing

DriveTown Ottawa

613-822-2725

2018 Land Rover Range Rover