2018 Lexus ES
300h - Sunroof - Wood Trim - Cooled Seats - $214 B/W
2018 Lexus ES
300h - Sunroof - Wood Trim - Cooled Seats - $214 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
4123 Strandherd Dr, Ottawa, ON K2J 6H8
613-823-8088
$27,898
+ taxes & licensing
104,699KM
Used
VIN JTHBW1GG0J2169469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Antique Sage
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 104,699 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Wood Trim, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Proximity Key!
Compare at $29014 - Our Live Market Price is just $27898!
Spacious and luxurious, this 2018 Lexus ES will dazzle you with a long list of standard premium features. This 2018 Lexus ES is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
Smooth, refined, spacious and absolutely fitted out with high tech standard options that make life easier. This 2018 Lexus ES has a striking body design, making it look even more attractive than it is. Following a long time Lexus tradition, this sedan is polished, smooth and quiet offering a relaxing and assuring driving experience.This sedan has 104,699 kms. It's antique sage in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 200HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our ES's trim level is 300h. Efficient and eco-friendly, this ES 300h adds a hybrid electric motor and low emissions engine to the loaded base model. Enjoy finer luxury in this sedan equipped with a power sunroof, heated and cooled bucket seats, a leather and wood steering wheel, Bluetooth connectivity, proximity key with push button start, and power cargo access. Style continues on the exterior with a dual polished tailpipe and aluminum alloy wheels. Drive safely with the Lexus Safety System+ with lane keep assist, as well as many other safety features including front and rear parking sensors, backup camera, automatic LED headlamps, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Wood Trim, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Proximity Key, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersbarrhaventoyota.ca/quick-approval/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $213.36 with $0 down for 84 months @ 9.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
At Myers Barrhaven Toyota we pride ourselves in offering highly desirable pre-owned vehicles. We truly hand pick all our vehicles to offer only the best vehicles to our customers. No two used cars are alike, this is why we have our trained Toyota technicians highly scrutinize all our trade in's and purchases to ensure we can put the Myers seal of approval. Every year we evaluate 1000's of vehicles and only 10-15% meet the Myers Barrhaven Toyota standards. At the end of the day we have mutual interest in selling only the best as we back all our pre-owned vehicles with the Myers *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty. That's right *LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION warranty, we're in this together! If we don't have what you're looking for not to worry, our experienced buyer can help you find the car of your dreams! Ever heard of getting top dollar for your trade but not really sure if you were? Here we leave nothing to chance, every trade-in we appraise goes up onto a live online auction and we get buyers coast to coast and in the USA trying to bid for your trade. This means we simultaneously expose your car to 1000's of buyers to get you top trade in value.
We service all makes and models in our new state of the art facility where you can enjoy the convenience of our onsite restaurant, service loaners, shuttle van, free Wi-Fi, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, on-site tire storage and complementary drink. Come see why many Toyota owners are making the switch to Myers Barrhaven Toyota.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
Wood Trim
Exterior
Sunroof
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Park Assist
Power Cargo Access
2018 Lexus ES