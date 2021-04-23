Menu
2018 Lexus ES 350

95,399 KM

Details Description Features

$30,464

+ tax & licensing
$30,464

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Lexus ES 350

2018 Lexus ES 350

TOURING BLIND SPOT | NAV | MEMORY SYSTEM

2018 Lexus ES 350

TOURING BLIND SPOT | NAV | MEMORY SYSTEM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$30,464

+ taxes & licensing

95,399KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6998420
  • Stock #: 210460
  • VIN: 58ABK1GG8JU092968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Cream
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210460
  • Mileage 95,399 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded Touring finished in Caviar black w/Parchment nuluxe leather, rear view camera with front and rear park assist sensors, sunroof, navigation, blind spot monitor/pre-collision system/lane departure alert/rear cross traffic alert, heated/cooled power seats w/memory system, adaptive cruise control, 17'' Split 10 spoke alloy two tone wheels in dark graphite and machined finish, rear power sunshade, dual climate control, leather wrapped steering, full power group, AM/FM/CD/Sirius XM with USB/aux inputs, Bluetooth, push button start, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, universal garage door opener, power adjustable steering column, traction control and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of luxury vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealership to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184. TOURING

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
VENTILATED SEATS
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

