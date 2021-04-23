2018 Lexus ES 350

$30,464 + taxes & licensing 9 5 , 3 9 9 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 6998420

6998420 Stock #: 210460

210460 VIN: 58ABK1GG8JU092968

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Cream

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 210460

Mileage 95,399 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS) Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Leather Interior Memory Seats VENTILATED SEATS Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer CD Player Trip Computer Satellite Radio Digital clock Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Privacy Glass Security Anti-Theft Trim Leather Wrap Wheel Wood Trim Interior Additional Features All Equipped Backup Sensor Anti-Starter Navigation System Fully loaded Rear View Camera Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Electronic Compass Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Analog Gauges Heated Exterior Mirrors Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.