2018 Lexus RX 350

144,260 KM

Details Features

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Lexus RX 350

L Luxury

12884849

2018 Lexus RX 350

L Luxury

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
144,260KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTJDZKCA3J2006983

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 144,260 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
613-225-1212

$31,998

+ taxes & licensing>

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Lexus RX 350