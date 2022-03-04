Menu
2018 Lexus RX 350

59,088 KM

Details Description

$47,929

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

L Luxury 6 Pass AWD | 20 ALLOYS | NAV | 360 CAM

L Luxury 6 Pass AWD | 20 ALLOYS | NAV | 360 CAM

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

59,088KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8499008
  • Stock #: 220464
  • VIN: JTJDZKCA0J2010814

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Pewter
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,088 KM

Vehicle Description

This RX 350L showcases Lexus' commitment to superb build quality and comfort with heated + cooled black leather seating for 6, 20 alloy wheels, navigation, rear heated seats, 3rd row climate controls, rear/360 camera with front + rear park assist sensors, sunroof, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, power up/down 3rd row, heated leather-wrapped steering, power adjustable steering column, memory seating system, rain sensing wipers, lane keep assist, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, intelligent clearance sensor, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, garage door opener, push button start, automatic headlights/fog lights, Sirius XM radio, and tinted windows.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

