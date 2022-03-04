$47,929+ tax & licensing
613-746-8500
2018 Lexus RX 350
L Luxury 6 Pass AWD | 20 ALLOYS | NAV | 360 CAM
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
- Listing ID: 8499008
- Stock #: 220464
- VIN: JTJDZKCA0J2010814
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Pewter
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 59,088 KM
Vehicle Description
This RX 350L showcases Lexus' commitment to superb build quality and comfort with heated + cooled black leather seating for 6, 20 alloy wheels, navigation, rear heated seats, 3rd row climate controls, rear/360 camera with front + rear park assist sensors, sunroof, full power group including power seat + power liftgate, power up/down 3rd row, heated leather-wrapped steering, power adjustable steering column, memory seating system, rain sensing wipers, lane keep assist, pre-collision system, blind spot monitor, intelligent clearance sensor, rear cross traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, Eco/Normal/Sport drive modes, garage door opener, push button start, automatic headlights/fog lights, Sirius XM radio, and tinted windows.
