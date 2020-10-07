Menu
2018 Mazda CX-3

54,639 KM

Details Description Features

Prio Auto Sales

613-455-0255

GX Auto FWD

GX Auto FWD

Location

Prio Auto Sales

1919 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1V 8A2

613-455-0255

54,639KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 6206007
  VIN: JM1DKDB73J1311589

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,639 KM

Vehicle Description

- Certified
- Navigation
- Heated Seats
- Rear-View Camera
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Auto dual climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available

Good credit, bad credit, no credit. WE GET EVERYONE APPROVED FOR FINANCING.
WE MAKE FINANCING EASY. APPLY ONLINE AT PrioAutoFinance.com AND GET APPROVED WITHIN AN HOUR.
Call us at 613-455-0255
1919 Bank st, Ottawa, ON
PrioAutoSales.com
Info@prioautosales.com

Hours Of Operation:
Mon-Sat: 10:00AM-07:00PM

Our primary concern is the satisfaction of our many customers. We will appreciate the opportunity to add you to our growing list of satisfied customers.

Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 8.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.9

Mechanical Equipment

100 Amp Alternator
3.850 Axle Ratio
48 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers

Interior Equipment

1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power

Exterior Equipment

Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Safety Equipment

Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Smart City Brake Support

Entertainment Equipment

1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD CD Player w/MP3 Capability -inc: 6 speakers, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, USB (2) and auxiliary inputs, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Aha internet radio functionality and Stitcher internet radio functionality
Streaming Audio

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Alloy Wheels
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Automatic
FWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Email Prio Auto Sales

