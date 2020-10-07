2018 Mazda CX-3

+ taxes & licensing
- Certified
- Navigation
- Heated Seats
- Rear-View Camera
- BlueTooth
- USB/AUX
- Power Windows
- Auto dual climate Control
- Cruise Control
- Alloy Wheels
- Keyless Entry
- CarFax Available
- Extended Warranty Available
Engine: 4 Cylinder Engine 2.0L
L/100Km City: 8.2
L/100Km Hwy: 6.9
Mechanical Equipment
100 Amp Alternator
3.850 Axle Ratio
48 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Engine: 2.0L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Front-Wheel Drive
Gas-Pressurized Shock Absorbers
Interior Equipment
1 12V DC Power Outlet
1 Seatback Storage Pocket
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Air Filtration
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim
Cloth Door Trim Insert
Cruise Control w/Steering Wheel Controls
Day-Night Rearview Mirror
Delayed Accessory Power
Exterior Equipment
Auto Off Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim
Black Grille w/Chrome Accents
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Door Handles
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Body-Coloured Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Clearcoat Paint
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Safety Equipment
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Back-Up Camera
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Rear Child Safety Locks
Side Impact Beams
Smart City Brake Support
Entertainment Equipment
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Integrated Roof Antenna
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Voice Activation and Radio Data System
Radio: AM/FM/HD CD Player w/MP3 Capability -inc: 6 speakers, Bluetooth, steering wheel mounted Bluetooth and audio controls, USB (2) and auxiliary inputs, 7" colour touchscreen display w/MAZDA CONNECT, Aha internet radio functionality and Stitcher internet radio functionality
Streaming Audio
