2018 Mazda CX-5

70,113 KM

Details Description

$24,956

+ tax & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

GT | AWD | NEW ARRIVAL

GT | AWD | NEW ARRIVAL

Location

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

70,113KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7442411
  • Stock #: 210785
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM1J0319366

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210785
  • Mileage 70,113 KM

Vehicle Description

I just arrived and have not been detailed yet. Be the first to visit me and soon I will get my photoshoot done!Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business.

