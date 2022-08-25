$27,428+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$27,428
+ taxes & licensing
Car-On Auto Sales
613-746-8500
2018 Mazda CX-5
2018 Mazda CX-5
GS AWD | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAV
Location
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
613-746-8500
$27,428
+ taxes & licensing
68,259KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9003847
- Stock #: 221030
- VIN: JM3KFBCMXJ0424117
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 221030
- Mileage 68,259 KM
Vehicle Description
Loads of features including navigation, heated seats, heated steering wheel, black leather interior, 17-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat, Sport mode, cruise control, garage door opener, air conditioning and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales
Car-On Auto Sales
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8