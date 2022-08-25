Menu
2018 Mazda CX-5

68,259 KM

$27,428

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAV

2018 Mazda CX-5

GS AWD | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | NAV

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

68,259KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9003847
  • Stock #: 221030
  • VIN: JM3KFBCMXJ0424117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Snowflake White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 221030
  • Mileage 68,259 KM

Vehicle Description

Loads of features including navigation, heated seats, heated steering wheel, black leather interior, 17-inch alloy wheels, full power group including power adjustable seat, Sport mode, cruise control, garage door opener, air conditioning and more! This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photoshoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

