Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-5

72,024 KM

Details Description

$25,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

Global Auto Sales

613-248-8778

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-5

2018 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-5

Grand Touring

Location

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

613-248-8778

  1. 9361216
  2. 9361216
  3. 9361216
  4. 9361216
  5. 9361216
  6. 9361216
  7. 9361216
  8. 9361216
  9. 9361216
  10. 9361216
  11. 9361216
  12. 9361216
  13. 9361216
  14. 9361216
  15. 9361216
  16. 9361216
  17. 9361216
  18. 9361216
  19. 9361216
  20. 9361216
  21. 9361216
  22. 9361216
  23. 9361216
  24. 9361216
  25. 9361216
  26. 9361216
  27. 9361216
  28. 9361216
  29. 9361216
  30. 9361216
  31. 9361216
  32. 9361216
Contact Seller

$25,995

+ taxes & licensing

72,024KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9361216
  • Stock #: M8737
  • VIN: JM3KFBDM9J0337260

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 72,024 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW MILEAGE LOCAL TRADE 2018 MAZDA CX-5 GT ; LEATHER SUNROOF POWER TAILGATE POWER HEATED MEMORY SEATS NAVIGATION CAMERA HEAD UP DISPLAY HEATED STEERING WHEEL INTELLIGENT SAFETY AND ALLOY WHEELS.We finance through all major banks and credit institutions. Whether you have good credit bad credit, or no credit. We have a solution for you. For peace of mind driving, we offer extended warranty programs to suit your driving needs, that you can purchase to mileages as high as 200,000 kms with no time limit. We offer a full range of Winter tire and Rim packages. So you can choose your own look and personalize your car. See your representative for pricing and plans? Our cars come fully inspected and adhere to ministry of transportation safety guidelines and we also service those needing Quebec Safeties. We have a full service department and we service what we sell. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information. We are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Please verify any questions or concerns you may have directly with our dealership?
We are open Monday to Friday 9 to 6 and Saturday 10 to 4. Please email us at sales@globalautosales.ca or call us at 1-613-248-8778.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Global Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Tundra P...
 98,846 KM
$46,995 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-5 Gran...
 72,024 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2018 Maserati Levant...
 57,684 KM
$65,995 + tax & lic

Email Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

Global Auto Sales

2951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON K1T 1N9

Call Dealer

613-248-XXXX

(click to show)

613-248-8778

Alternate Numbers
1-866-979-7662
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory