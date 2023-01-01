2018 Mazda CX-5

$27,900 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 2 2 4 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 9465810

9465810 Stock #: p-6793a

p-6793a VIN: JM3KFBDM8J0375613

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Crystal Blue Mica

Interior Colour Black

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,224 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Immobilizer glove box Driver foot rest Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Heated Leather Steering Wheel Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Trunk/hatch auto-latch Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning 3 12V DC Power Outlets Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets Instrument Panel Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Bucket Front Seats w/Leatherette Back Material Passenger Seat 40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Manual Reclining Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Navigation System -inc: free trial Heated Front Seats -inc: 10-way power driver seat w/power lumbar support and 2-setting drive seat memory, 6-way power front passenger seat w/height adjustment and height adjustable head restraints, Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Wood/Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Piano Black Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look/Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Leather/Metal-Look Gear Shifter Material Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Smart City Brake Support and Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) Exterior DEEP TINTED GLASS Body-coloured door handles Front fog lamps Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Steel spare wheel Black grille w/chrome accents Lip Spoiler LED brakelights Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent Express Open Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Black Bodyside Cladding and Black Wheel Well Trim Tires: P225/55R19 AS Chrome Side Windows Trim Laminated Glass Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Wiper Park Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper, Heated Wiper Park and Defroster Wheels: 19" Machined Spoke Alloy w/Polished Finish -inc: dark painted pockets Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off Mechanical Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs 100 amp alternator Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Permanent locking hubs Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher 58 L Fuel Tank 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection 4.624 Axle Ratio Transmission: 6-Spd SKYACTIV-Drive Sport Mode Auto -inc: manual shift mode and Drive Selection switch Engine: 2.5L SKYACTIV-G DOHC 16-Valve 4-Cylinder -inc: cylinder deactivation GVWR: 2,071 kg (4,566 lb) Automatic Full-Time All-Wheel Media / Nav / Comm Integrated roof antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Automatic Equalizer 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System Additional Features 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) Blind Spot

