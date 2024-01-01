Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px 0px 1.25em;><strong>The 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD</strong> (VIN: JM3TCBCY0J0227201) is a stylish and well-equipped midsize SUV offering a dynamic driving experience.</p><ul style=font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; list-style-position: initial; list-style-image: initial; margin: 1.25em 0px; padding: 0px; display: flex; flex-direction: column;><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>All-wheel drive (AWD) capability for enhanced traction and stability.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Spacious three-row seating to accommodate seven passengers comfortably.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Leather-trimmed seats and a power-adjustable drivers seat for a luxurious interior.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Mazda Connect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>Smart City Brake Support and lane-keep assist contribute to safety.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>20-inch alloy wheels and a power liftgate for convenience.</li><li style=border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 0px; padding-left: 0.375em; display: block; min-height: 28px;>SkyActiv-G 2.5T engine for a balance of power and efficiency.</li></ul><p style=font-family: Söhne, ui-sans-serif, system-ui, -apple-system, Segoe UI, Roboto, Ubuntu, Cantarell, Noto Sans, sans-serif, Helvetica Neue, Arial, Apple Color Emoji, Segoe UI Emoji, Segoe UI Symbol, Noto Color Emoji; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #ffffff; border: 0px solid #e3e3e3; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(69,89,164,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow: 0 0 transparent; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 transparent; margin: 1.25em 0px 0px;><strong>The 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD</strong> combines a sleek design with practical features, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a refined and versatile midsize SUV.</p>

2018 Mazda CX-9

77,422 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1709914604
  2. 1709914601
  3. 1709914604
  4. 1709914603
  5. 1709914602
  6. 1709914606
  7. 1709914601
  8. 1709914593
  9. 1709914607
  10. 1709914602
  11. 1709914602
  12. 1709914595
  13. 1709914598
  14. 1709914607
  15. 1709914607
  16. 1709914607
  17. 1709914603
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
77,422KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY0J0227201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 77,422 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD (VIN: JM3TCBCY0J0227201) is a stylish and well-equipped midsize SUV offering a dynamic driving experience.

  • All-wheel drive (AWD) capability for enhanced traction and stability.
  • Spacious three-row seating to accommodate seven passengers comfortably.
  • Leather-trimmed seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat for a luxurious interior.
  • Advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
  • Mazda Connect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility.
  • Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort.
  • Smart City Brake Support and lane-keep assist contribute to safety.
  • 20-inch alloy wheels and a power liftgate for convenience.
  • SkyActiv-G 2.5T engine for a balance of power and efficiency.

The 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD combines a sleek design with practical features, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a refined and versatile midsize SUV.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From GO2 Auto

Used 2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mazda CX-9 GS-L AWD 77,422 KM $25,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Ford Flex SEL AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Ford Flex SEL AWD 118,788 KM $22,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda CR-V Touring AWD 149,200 KM $23,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-9