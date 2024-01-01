$25,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-9
GS-L AWD
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
77,422KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY0J0227201
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 77,422 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD (VIN: JM3TCBCY0J0227201) is a stylish and well-equipped midsize SUV offering a dynamic driving experience.
- All-wheel drive (AWD) capability for enhanced traction and stability.
- Spacious three-row seating to accommodate seven passengers comfortably.
- Leather-trimmed seats and a power-adjustable driver's seat for a luxurious interior.
- Advanced safety features, including blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert.
- Mazda Connect infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto compatibility.
- Dual-zone automatic climate control for personalized comfort.
- Smart City Brake Support and lane-keep assist contribute to safety.
- 20-inch alloy wheels and a power liftgate for convenience.
- SkyActiv-G 2.5T engine for a balance of power and efficiency.
The 2018 Mazda CX-9 Touring AWD combines a sleek design with practical features, making it an appealing choice for those seeking a refined and versatile midsize SUV.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-XXXX(click to show)
