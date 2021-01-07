2018 Mazda CX-9

Vehicle Features

Safety Fog Lights Traction Control Power Brakes Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks DUAL AIRBAG SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Steering Power Sunroof Power Locks POWER SEAT Comfort Air Conditioning Telescoping Steering Wheel Dual Climate Control Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Courtesy Lights Map Lights Intermittent Wipers Console Rain sensor wipers Remote Trunk Release Auto On/Off Headlamps Cup Holder Door Map Pockets Seating Bucket Seats Heated Seats Split Folding Rear Seats Leather Interior 3RD ROW SEATING Power Adjustable Seat Reclining Seats Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Daytime Running Lights Rear Window Wiper tinted windows Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Trip Odometer Trip Computer Digital clock Windows Rear Defroster Sunroof Privacy Glass Trim Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features Rear View Camera Power Lift Gates Illuminated Visor Mirror Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror Center Arm Rest Inside Hood Release Rear Air & Heat Auxiliary 12v Outlet Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.