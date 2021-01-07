Menu
2018 Mazda CX-9

66,602 KM

$28,952

+ tax & licensing
$28,952

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD | SUNROOF | SAFETY SENSE

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD | SUNROOF | SAFETY SENSE

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$28,952

+ taxes & licensing

66,602KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6475123
  Stock #: 210033
  VIN: JM3TCBCY0J0212777

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 66,602 KM

Vehicle Description

Loaded 7 Passenger AWD w/black leather interior, Blind Spot Detection System, Smart City Brake Support, front and rear heated seats, heated steering, rear view camera, sunroof, power liftgate, 18 alloy wheels, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, push button start, Sport mode, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, GS-L

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
3RD ROW SEATING
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Leather Wrap Wheel
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

