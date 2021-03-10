Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda CX-9

37,889 KM

Details Description Features

$33,326

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,326

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda CX-9

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD | 7 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATIO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L AWD | 7 PASS | LEATHER | SUNROOF | NAVIGATIO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 6729977
  2. 6729977
  3. 6729977
  4. 6729977
  5. 6729977
  6. 6729977
  7. 6729977
  8. 6729977
  9. 6729977
  10. 6729977
  11. 6729977
  12. 6729977
  13. 6729977
  14. 6729977
  15. 6729977
  16. 6729977
  17. 6729977
  18. 6729977
  19. 6729977
  20. 6729977
  21. 6729977
  22. 6729977
  23. 6729977
  24. 6729977
  25. 6729977
  26. 6729977
  27. 6729977
  28. 6729977
  29. 6729977
  30. 6729977
  31. 6729977
  32. 6729977
  33. 6729977
  34. 6729977
  35. 6729977
  36. 6729977
  37. 6729977
  38. 6729977
  39. 6729977
  40. 6729977
  41. 6729977
  42. 6729977
  43. 6729977
  44. 6729977
  45. 6729977
  46. 6729977
  47. 6729977
  48. 6729977
  49. 6729977
  50. 6729977
Contact Seller

$33,326

+ taxes & licensing

37,889KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6729977
  • Stock #: 210232
  • VIN: JM3TCBCY1J0222041

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210232
  • Mileage 37,889 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 37,000 KMS!!! Loaded 7 Passenger AWD finished in Soul Red w/black leather interior, navigation, Blind Spot Detection System, Smart City Brake Support, front and rear heated seats, heated steering, rear view camera, sunroof, power liftgate, 18 alloy wheels, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, push button start, Sport mode, rain sensing wipers, auto-diming rear view mirror, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4wd, awd, GS-L

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Power Lift Gates
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2014 Subaru Forester...
 127,636 KM
$14,425 + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz C...
 92,274 KM
$26,727 + tax & lic
2017 GMC Sierra 1500...
 121,979 KM
$33,127 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory