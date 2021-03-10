2018 Mazda CX-9

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
ONLY 37,000 KMS!!! Loaded 7 Passenger AWD finished in Soul Red w/black leather interior, navigation, Blind Spot Detection System, Smart City Brake Support, front and rear heated seats, heated steering, rear view camera, sunroof, power liftgate, 18 alloy wheels, tinted glass, tri-zone climate control, full power group incl power seats, AM/FM with USB/aux inputs, automatic LED headlamps/fog lights, Bluetooth, push button start, Sport mode, rain sensing wipers, auto-diming rear view mirror, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4wd, awd, GS-L
