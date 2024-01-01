$18,950+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS - Heated Seats
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
Sport GS - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
394 West Hunt Club Rd, Ottawa, ON K2E 1B2
613-596-2587
$18,950
+ taxes & licensing
118,290KM
Used
VIN 3MZBN1L78JM272140
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 118,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, MAZDA CONNECT!
Compare at $19519 - Our Price is just $18950!
Thanks to Mazda's Skyactiv technology, the Mazda 3 delivers excellent performances with an impressive fuel economy. This 2018 Mazda Mazda3 Sport is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With Mazda's Skyactiv technology, this Mazda3 Sport outshines all other compact hatchbacks on the market. With a premium cabin and plenty of standard equipement, this hatchback provides a refined luxury feel thats hard to beat. It also comes with an incredible safety rating, giving you and your passengers a sense of ease, knowing that you're safe at all times. All in all, the Mazda3 Sport is an undisputed sports hatchback delivering a high performance driving experience.This hatchback has 118,290 kms. It's red in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 156HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Mazda3 Sport's trim level is GS. Stepping up to the 2018 Mazda3 GS keeps you connected and informed with MAZDA CONNECT and a 7 inch colour touchscreen display. Bluetooth connectivity right on the steering wheel lets you safely stay in touch with family and friends while driving down the road. Additional features on this impressive trim include Smart City brake support, advanced blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert, air conditioning, push button start, aluminum wheels, chrome window trim, rain sensing wipers, power windows and locks and it even comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Collision Mitigation, Blind Spot Detection, Mazda Connect, Aluminum Wheels, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersinfiniti.ca/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $214.49 with $0 down for 60 months @ 11.00% APR O.A.C. ( taxes included, and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Blind Spot Detection
Mazda Connect
Collision Mitigation
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Quick Links
2018 Mazda MAZDA3