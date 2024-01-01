Menu
Account
Sign In
2018 Mazda 3 GX FWD AUTO has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more! Visit or call us today for a test drive.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

63,877 KM

Details Description Features

$14,894

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX AUTO

Location

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

613-706-9812

  1. 11838179
  2. 11838179
  3. 11838179
  4. 11838179
  5. 11838179
  6. 11838179
  7. 11838179
  8. 11838179
  9. 11838179
  10. 11838179
  11. 11838179
  12. 11838179
  13. 11838179
  14. 11838179
  15. 11838179
  16. 11838179
  17. 11838179
  18. 11838179
  19. 11838179
  20. 11838179
Contact Seller

$14,894

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
63,877KM
VIN JM1BN1U75J1171295

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Deep Crystal BL
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 38145A
  • Mileage 63,877 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mazda 3 GX FWD AUTO has lots to offer in reliability and dependability. It comes equipped with lots of features such as Bluetooth, cruise control, front heated seats, and so much more! Visit or call us today for a test drive.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag

Power Options

Power Windows
Power door mirrors

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers

Additional Features

Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Engine Litres: 2.0L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Seat upholstery: cloth
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Speakers: 4
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Front headroom: 981mm (38.6)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Rear legroom: 909mm (35.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,452mm (57.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5)
Exterior length: 4,580mm (180.3)
Passenger volume: 2,727L (96.3 cu.ft.)
Curb weight: 1,333kg (2,939lbs)
Compressor: Not Available
Appearance: digital/analog
Hybrid traction battery type: none
Standard fuel economy fuel type: gasoline
Interior rear cargo volume: 350 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum rear cargo volume: 350 L (12 cu.ft.)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Bank Street Hyundai

Used 2019 Subaru WRX Sport-tech CVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Subaru WRX Sport-tech CVT 94,722 KM $28,594 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED AUTO for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra PREFERRED AUTO 99,264 KM $18,094 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda Civic LX CVT for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Honda Civic LX CVT 66,835 KM $20,594 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Bank Street Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bank Street Hyundai

Bank Street Hyundai

2788 Bank Street South, Ottawa, ON K1T 1N3

Call Dealer

613-706-XXXX

(click to show)

613-706-9812

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,894

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Hyundai

613-706-9812

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3