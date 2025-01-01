Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

118,000 KM

Details Features

$12,998

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

12543788

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX

Location

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3

613-225-1212

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Used
118,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1K76JM234231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # U9959
  • Mileage 118,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

Tony Graham Toyota

1855 Merivale Rd, Ottawa, ON K2G 1E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

613-225-1212

$12,998

+ taxes & licensing

Tony Graham Toyota

613-225-1212

2018 Mazda MAZDA3