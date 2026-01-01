Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

89,125 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle
13497497

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3

613-218-3354

  1. 1769014932
  2. 1769015175848
  3. 1769014932
  4. 1769015176349
  5. 1769014932
  6. 1769015176760
  7. 1769014932
  8. 1769015177196
  9. 1769014932
  10. 1769015177606
  11. 1769014933
  12. 1769015178010
  13. 1769014932
  14. 1769015178439
  15. 1769014932
  16. 1769015178850
  17. 1769014932
  18. 1769015179250
  19. 1769014933
  20. 1769015179643
  21. 1769014932
  22. 1769015180090
  23. 1769015180510
  24. 1769014932
  25. 1769015180929
  26. 1769014932
  27. 1769015181332
  28. 1769014932
  29. 1769015181716
  30. 1769014933
  31. 1769015182140
  32. 1769014932
  33. 1769015182562
  34. 1769014932
  35. 1769015183052
  36. 1769014932
  37. 1769015183451
  38. 1769014932
  39. 1769015183862
  40. 1769014932
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
89,125KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JM1BN1L71J1181825

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 89,125 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From AZ Auto Sales and Services

Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 89,125 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Honda Odyssey EX 0 KM $20,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Edge Limited for sale in Ottawa, ON
2011 Ford Edge Limited 110,103 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email AZ Auto Sales and Services

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AZ Auto Sales and Services

AZ Auto Sales and Services

5669 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K4P 1C3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-218-XXXX

(click to show)

613-218-3354

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing>

AZ Auto Sales and Services

613-218-3354

2018 Mazda MAZDA3