Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50,400 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

FULLU LOADED GT WITH TECH

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

FULLU LOADED GT WITH TECH

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

  1. 5917356
  2. 5917356
  3. 5917356
  4. 5917356
  5. 5917356
  6. 5917356
  7. 5917356
  8. 5917356
  9. 5917356
  10. 5917356
  11. 5917356
  12. 5917356
  13. 5917356
  14. 5917356
  15. 5917356
  16. 5917356
  17. 5917356
  18. 5917356
  19. 5917356
  20. 5917356
  21. 5917356
  22. 5917356
  23. 5917356
  24. 5917356
Contact Seller

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,400KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5917356
  • Stock #: M2817
  • VIN: 3MZBN1M36JM174879

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # M2817
  • Mileage 50,400 KM

Vehicle Description

MANUAL GT TECH FULLY LOADED | LEATHER | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | HEATED STEERING | 18 INCH ALLOYS | ADVANCED KEYLESS ENTRY | BOSE SOUND SYSTEM | RADAR CRUISE CONTROL | LANE DEPARTURE WARNING | BLIND SPOT MONITOR AND MUCH MORE

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Manual

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bank Street Mazda

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 FU...
 39,069 KM
$9,899 + tax & lic
2018 Mazda CX-3 GS
 39,600 KM
$18,995 + tax & lic
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 78,000 KM
$7,696 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

Primary

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory