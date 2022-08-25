2018 Mazda MAZDA3

Listing ID: 9007009 Stock #: 34042 VIN: JM1BN1V71J1181885
Exterior Colour
White
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Doors
4-door
Stock #
34042
Mileage
62,054 KM
Safety
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Interior
Outside Temperature Display
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Convenience
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Additional Features
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior parking camera rear
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Front headroom: 981mm (38.6)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Rear legroom: 909mm (35.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,452mm (57.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5)
Exterior length: 4,580mm (180.3)
Passenger volume: 2,727L (96.3 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 350 L (12 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Smart device integration: Mazda Connect
Curb weight: 1,334kg (2,941lbs)
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.