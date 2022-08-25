2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$21,488 + taxes & licensing 6 2 , 0 5 4 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9007009

Stock #: 34042

VIN: JM1BN1V71J1181885

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 34042

Mileage 62,054 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Overhead Console Heated Steering Wheel Speed Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Leather shift knob Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Exterior Alloy Wheels Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Rear seat centre armrest Electronic stability Radio data system Turn signal indicator mirrors Rear beverage holders Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Rear cargo: trunk Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Front tires: 205/60HR16.0 Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0 Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Engine horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM Horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Primary LCD size: 7.0 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning Proximity key: push button start only Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Front headroom: 981mm (38.6) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7) Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3) Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6) Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59) Rear legroom: 909mm (35.8) Front shoulder room: 1,452mm (57.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4) Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6) Rear hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5) Exterior length: 4,580mm (180.3) Passenger volume: 2,727L (96.3 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 350 L (12 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 350 L (12 cu.ft.) Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation Smart device integration: Mazda Connect Curb weight: 1,334kg (2,941lbs)

