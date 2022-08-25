Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

62,054 KM

Details Description Features

$21,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

Barrhaven Mazda

613-699-8733

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | w/ Sunroof & Nav Chip Included!

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS | w/ Sunroof & Nav Chip Included!

Location

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

613-699-8733

  1. 9007009
  2. 9007009
  3. 9007009
  4. 9007009
  5. 9007009
  6. 9007009
  7. 9007009
  8. 9007009
  9. 9007009
  10. 9007009
  11. 9007009
  12. 9007009
  13. 9007009
  14. 9007009
  15. 9007009
  16. 9007009
  17. 9007009
  18. 9007009
  19. 9007009
  20. 9007009
  21. 9007009
  22. 9007009
  23. 9007009
Contact Seller

$21,488

+ taxes & licensing

62,054KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9007009
  • Stock #: 34042
  • VIN: JM1BN1V71J1181885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 34042
  • Mileage 62,054 KM

Vehicle Description

We are open to the public for test drives and vehicle demonstrations. Reach out to our Internet Sales Team online or call in to speak with a live sales consultant. Please book an appointment and let us know if you have any special requests or safety concerns. ***Ask for your Free Carfax Report***

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
Heated Steering Wheel
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Leather shift knob
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Alloy Wheels
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Rear seat centre armrest
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Rear beverage holders
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Rear cargo: trunk
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Rear collision: Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) warning
Proximity key: push button start only
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Front headroom: 981mm (38.6)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Blind spot: Advanced Blind Spot Monitoring (ABSM) warning
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Rear legroom: 909mm (35.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,452mm (57.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5)
Exterior length: 4,580mm (180.3)
Passenger volume: 2,727L (96.3 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 350 L (12 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 350 L (12 cu.ft.)
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Smart device integration: Mazda Connect
Curb weight: 1,334kg (2,941lbs)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Barrhaven Mazda

2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 114,971 KM
$22,488 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Tucson ...
 116,217 KM
$21,798 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 137,921 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

Barrhaven Mazda

520, Motor Works Private, Ottawa, ON K2R 0A5

Call Dealer

613-699-XXXX

(click to show)

613-699-8733

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory