Bank Street Mazda
613-801-0253
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GX (A6)
Location
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8
64,705KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9149569
- Stock #: 225151
- VIN: JM1BN1K76J1155268
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 64,705 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Front headroom: 981mm (38.6)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Rear legroom: 909mm (35.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,452mm (57.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4)
Passenger volume: 2,730L (96.4 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 572 L (20 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,334 L (47 cu.ft.)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5)
Exterior length: 4,470mm (176.0)
Curb weight: 1,336kg (2,945lbs)
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Smart device integration: Mazda Connect
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8