Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

64,705 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Bank Street Mazda

613-801-0253

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX (A6)

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX (A6)

Location

Bank Street Mazda

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

613-801-0253

  1. 9149569
  2. 9149569
  3. 9149569
  4. 9149569
  5. 9149569
  6. 9149569
  7. 9149569
  8. 9149569
  9. 9149569
  10. 9149569
  11. 9149569
  12. 9149569
  13. 9149569
  14. 9149569
  15. 9149569
  16. 9149569
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

64,705KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9149569
  • Stock #: 225151
  • VIN: JM1BN1K76J1155268

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 64,705 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
ABS Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Speed Control
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Front Reading Lights
Front Centre Armrest
Front beverage holders
Power Steering
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
AM/FM Radio
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Split Folding Rear Seat
Panic Alarm
Driver Door Bin
Ignition disable
Passenger door bin
Electronic stability
Radio data system
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Variable Valve Control
Wheel Size: 16
Cylinder Configuration: I-4
Engine Displacement: 2.0 L
Drive Type: Front-Wheel
Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic
Engine litres: 2.0
Number of valves: 16
Recommended fuel: regular unleaded
Four wheel independent suspension
Speakers: 6
Front seats: bucket
Rear seats: bench
1-touch down
1-touch up
Bumpers: body-colour
Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km
Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km
Manual-shift auto
Mode Select Transmission
Number of doors: 4
Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L
Max seating capacity: 5
Engine location: front
Door mirrors: body-colour
Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Rear cargo: liftgate
1st row LCD monitors: 1
Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4')
Front tires: 205/60HR16.0
Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0
Tailpipe finisher: chrome
Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM
Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth
Engine horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM
Exterior parking camera rear
Display: digital/analog
Primary LCD size: 7.0
Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback
Proximity key: push button start only
Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3)
Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2)
Front headroom: 981mm (38.6)
Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1
Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance
Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance
Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km
Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7)
Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3)
Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6)
Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59)
Rear legroom: 909mm (35.8)
Front shoulder room: 1,452mm (57.2)
Rear shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4)
Passenger volume: 2,730L (96.4 cu.ft.)
Interior cargo volume: 572 L (20 cu.ft.)
Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,334 L (47 cu.ft.)
Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6)
Rear hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5)
Exterior length: 4,470mm (176.0)
Curb weight: 1,336kg (2,945lbs)
Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation
Smart device integration: Mazda Connect

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bank Street Mazda

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX...
 64,705 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2016 Mazda CX-3 GT
 123,634 KM
$19,490 + tax & lic
2020 Mazda CX-3 GS (...
 64,200 KM
$24,750 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

Bank Street Mazda

Primary

2575 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1T 1M8

Call Dealer

613-801-XXXX

(click to show)

613-801-0253

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory