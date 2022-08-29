2018 Mazda MAZDA3

$CALL + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 7 0 5 K M Used Get Financing

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 64,705 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist 4 Wheel Disc Brakes ABS Brakes Low Tire Pressure Warning Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Speed Control Illuminated Entry Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Front Reading Lights Front Centre Armrest Front beverage holders Mechanical Power Steering Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Spoiler Rear Window Wiper Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Panic Alarm Driver Door Bin Ignition disable Passenger door bin Electronic stability Radio data system Rear Anti-Roll Bar Variable Valve Control Wheel Size: 16 Cylinder Configuration: I-4 Engine Displacement: 2.0 L Drive Type: Front-Wheel Transmission: 6 Speed Automatic Engine litres: 2.0 Number of valves: 16 Recommended fuel: regular unleaded Four wheel independent suspension Speakers: 6 Front seats: bucket Rear seats: bench 1-touch down 1-touch up Bumpers: body-colour Fuel economy city: 8.4L/100 km Fuel economy highway: 6.4L/100 km Manual-shift auto Mode Select Transmission Number of doors: 4 Fuel Tank Capacity: 50.0L Max seating capacity: 5 Engine location: front Door mirrors: body-colour Roadside assistance coverage: 36 months/ unlimited distance Rear cargo: liftgate 1st row LCD monitors: 1 Turning radius: 5.3m (17.4') Front tires: 205/60HR16.0 Rear tires: 205/60HR16.0 Tailpipe finisher: chrome Torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Engine torque: 150 lb.-ft. @ 4,000RPM Wireless phone connectivity: Bluetooth Engine horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM Horsepower: 156hp @ 6,000RPM Exterior parking camera rear Display: digital/analog Primary LCD size: 7.0 Powertrain warranty: 60 months/ unlimited distance Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback Proximity key: push button start only Wheelbase: 2,700mm (106.3) Front legroom: 1,073mm (42.2) Front headroom: 981mm (38.6) Compression ratio: 13.00 to 1 Basic warranty: 36 months/ unlimited distance Corrosion perforation warranty: 84 months/ unlimited distance Fuel economy combined: 7.5L/100 km Exterior body width: 1,796mm (70.7) Exterior height: 1,455mm (57.3) Rear headroom: 955mm (37.6) Engine bore x stroke: 83.5mm x 91.2mm (3.29 x 3.59) Rear legroom: 909mm (35.8) Front shoulder room: 1,452mm (57.2) Rear shoulder room: 1,382mm (54.4) Passenger volume: 2,730L (96.4 cu.ft.) Interior cargo volume: 572 L (20 cu.ft.) Interior maximum cargo volume: 1,334 L (47 cu.ft.) Front hiproom: 1,411mm (55.6) Rear hiproom: 1,360mm (53.5) Exterior length: 4,470mm (176.0) Curb weight: 1,336kg (2,945lbs) Forward collision: Smart City Brake Support mitigation Smart device integration: Mazda Connect

