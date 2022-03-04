Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

70,717 KM

Details Description

$55,327

+ tax & licensing
$55,327

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43 4MATIC | 362 HP | 21 IN ALLOYS | PANO ROOF

2018 Mercedes-Benz AMG

GLC 43 4MATIC | 362 HP | 21 IN ALLOYS | PANO ROOF

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$55,327

+ taxes & licensing

70,717KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8622200
  Stock #: 220620
  VIN: WDC0G6EB9JF460985

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,717 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today.

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

