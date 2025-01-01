$23,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC | NO Accidens | Pano Roof
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC | NO Accidens | Pano Roof
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,868KM
VIN 55SWF4KB3JU276317
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 122,868 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC | Heated Seats | Panoramic Sunroof | Rearview Camera
Polar White Exterior | Cream Leather Interior | 18" Alloy Wheels | Ambient Illumination | Heated Seats | Heated Steering Wheel | Collision Warning System with Active Brake Intervention | Avantgarde Package Interior | Avantgarde Package Exterior | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Assist | Front Power Seats | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Navigation | Drive Mode Select | Front Heated Seats | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Panoramic Sunroof | Push Button Start | Rearview Camera | Cruise Control and much more.
This vehicle will be sold with a second set of wheels (originals)
Refined Performance and Luxury 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC is a sophisticated blend of elegance, performance, and advanced technology. Designed to deliver a smooth yet exhilarating drive, this luxury sedan offers a premium cabin, intelligent all-wheel drive, and cutting-edge features to enhance every journey.
Key Features:
Performance & Efficiency
2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine producing 241 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque for responsive acceleration.
9G-TRONIC 9-speed automatic transmission for seamless shifting and fuel efficiency.
4MATIC all-wheel drive system for enhanced traction and stability on various road surfaces.
Dynamic Select drive modes, including Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ for a personalized driving experience.
Luxury & Comfort
Premium materials and craftsmanship with a refined, spacious cabin.
Power-adjustable heated front seats with memory function for personalized comfort.
Dual-zone automatic climate control for a comfortable environment in any weather.
Power sunroof for an open and airy feel.
Technology & Safety
COMAND infotainment system with a high-resolution display, Bluetooth connectivity, and Apple CarPlay/Android Auto compatibility.
Burmester surround sound system for an immersive audio experience.
Advanced safety features, including Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, and Attention Assist for added confidence on the road.
Rearview camera and parking sensors for easy maneuvering.
Exterior & Design
Sleek and sophisticated design with signature Mercedes-Benz styling.
LED headlights and taillights for enhanced visibility and a modern look.
17-inch alloy wheels for a stylish and refined presence.
This well-maintained luxury sedan has traveled 122,868 kilometers.
For those who appreciate performance, comfort, and innovation, the 2018 Mercedes-Benz C300 4MATIC is the perfect choice.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
$23,495
+ taxes & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class