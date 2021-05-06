Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

70,126 KM

Details Description Features

$31,427

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,427

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | PERFORMANCE LED

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

4MATIC PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | PERFORMANCE LED

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

  1. 7066402
  2. 7066402
  3. 7066402
  4. 7066402
  5. 7066402
  6. 7066402
  7. 7066402
  8. 7066402
  9. 7066402
  10. 7066402
  11. 7066402
  12. 7066402
  13. 7066402
  14. 7066402
  15. 7066402
  16. 7066402
  17. 7066402
  18. 7066402
  19. 7066402
  20. 7066402
  21. 7066402
  22. 7066402
  23. 7066402
  24. 7066402
  25. 7066402
  26. 7066402
  27. 7066402
  28. 7066402
  29. 7066402
  30. 7066402
  31. 7066402
  32. 7066402
  33. 7066402
  34. 7066402
  35. 7066402
  36. 7066402
  37. 7066402
  38. 7066402
  39. 7066402
  40. 7066402
  41. 7066402
  42. 7066402
  43. 7066402
  44. 7066402
  45. 7066402
  46. 7066402
  47. 7066402
  48. 7066402
  49. 7066402
Contact Seller

$31,427

+ taxes & licensing

70,126KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7066402
  • Stock #: 210409
  • VIN: 55SWF4KB6JU245286

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 70,126 KM

Vehicle Description

PREMIUM LOADED All wheel drive w/black leather interior, twin-panel panoramic sunroof, navigation, Blind Spot Assist, Collision prevention system, driver attention assist, driver memory system, rear view camera, heated seats & steering, alloy wheels, full power group incl power seats & power folding mirrors, AM/FM/CD with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, traction control, trip computer and advanced keyless entry with remote trunk release. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and SUVs and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 4matic, awd, C-CLASS

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Rain sensor wipers
Remote Trunk Release
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2017 Ford Explorer L...
 86,058 KM
$29,325 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Corolla ...
 94,187 KM
$17,752 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover Rang...
 48,550 KM
$48,756 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory