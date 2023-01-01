Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

55,334 KM

Details Description Features

$49,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

GO2 Auto

613-680-4171

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43--NEW TIRES/SPORTS EXHAUST--

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

AMG C 43--NEW TIRES/SPORTS EXHAUST--

Location

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

613-680-4171

  1. 1684508152
  2. 1684508152
  3. 1684508152
  4. 1684508152
  5. 1684508152
  6. 1684508152
  7. 1684508152
  8. 1684508152
  9. 1684508152
  10. 1684508152
  11. 1684508152
  12. 1684508152
  13. 1684508152
  14. 1684508152
  15. 1684508152
  16. 1684508152
  17. 1684508152
  18. 1684508152
  19. 1684508152
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$49,888

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
55,334KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9971687
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB2JU252534

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 55,334 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the exhilarating 2018 Mercedes C43 AMG, now available at Go 2 Auto! This stunning machine, in the desirable Brilliant Blue exterior, is bound to turn heads wherever it goes. With its low mileage of only 55,000km, this highly equipped C43 is ready to deliver an unforgettable driving experience.

Under the hood, you'll find the impressive factory drivetrain that powers this performance-focused sedan. The 3.0L V6 Biturbo engine delivers exhilarating acceleration and a satisfying exhaust note, while the advanced 4MATIC all-wheel drive system ensures exceptional handling and control in all conditions.

This C43 AMG comes loaded with an array of desirable factory options that enhance your driving pleasure. Enjoy the heart-pumping sound of the sports exhaust system as you unleash the full potential of the engine. Immerse yourself in an audiophile's dream with the Burmester Premium sound system, delivering crisp and immersive audio quality.

The cabin indulges you with the perfect blend of luxury and sportiness. The leather/alcantara interior exudes sophistication and comfort, while the panoramic sunroof adds an open and airy feel to the space. The advanced navigation system keeps you on track to your destination, and the 360-degree camera provides a complete view of your surroundings for confident maneuvering.

Completing the package are the eye-catching 19" alloy wheels wrapped in brand new Kumho PS71 high-performance tires. These wheels not only enhance the aesthetics but also ensure optimal grip and control on the road.

Priced aggressively at only $49,888 plus HST, this highly equipped 2018 Mercedes C43 AMG is a steal. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exhilarating machine. Contact Go 2 Auto today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of the C43 AMG firsthand. Our experienced team is here to assist you in finding the perfect financing option that suits your needs, making your dream of owning this exceptional sedan a reality.

   

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Auto Hold Brake

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From GO2 Auto

2018 Honda CR-V LX
 120,631 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2018 Honda Civic SE
 90,915 KM
$25,995 + tax & lic
2019 Audi SQ5 Techni...
 46,165 KM
$52,995 + tax & lic

Email GO2 Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
GO2 Auto

GO2 Auto

1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2

Call Dealer

613-680-XXXX

(click to show)

613-680-4171

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory