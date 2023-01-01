$49,888+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
613-680-4171
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
AMG C 43--NEW TIRES/SPORTS EXHAUST--
Location
GO2 Auto
1037 Belfast Rd, Ottawa, ON K1B 3S2
613-680-4171
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$49,888
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9971687
- VIN: 55SWF6EB2JU252534
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 55,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the exhilarating 2018 Mercedes C43 AMG, now available at Go 2 Auto! This stunning machine, in the desirable Brilliant Blue exterior, is bound to turn heads wherever it goes. With its low mileage of only 55,000km, this highly equipped C43 is ready to deliver an unforgettable driving experience.
Under the hood, you'll find the impressive factory drivetrain that powers this performance-focused sedan. The 3.0L V6 Biturbo engine delivers exhilarating acceleration and a satisfying exhaust note, while the advanced 4MATIC all-wheel drive system ensures exceptional handling and control in all conditions.
This C43 AMG comes loaded with an array of desirable factory options that enhance your driving pleasure. Enjoy the heart-pumping sound of the sports exhaust system as you unleash the full potential of the engine. Immerse yourself in an audiophile's dream with the Burmester Premium sound system, delivering crisp and immersive audio quality.
The cabin indulges you with the perfect blend of luxury and sportiness. The leather/alcantara interior exudes sophistication and comfort, while the panoramic sunroof adds an open and airy feel to the space. The advanced navigation system keeps you on track to your destination, and the 360-degree camera provides a complete view of your surroundings for confident maneuvering.
Completing the package are the eye-catching 19" alloy wheels wrapped in brand new Kumho PS71 high-performance tires. These wheels not only enhance the aesthetics but also ensure optimal grip and control on the road.
Priced aggressively at only $49,888 plus HST, this highly equipped 2018 Mercedes C43 AMG is a steal. Don't miss out on the opportunity to own this exhilarating machine. Contact Go 2 Auto today to schedule a test drive and experience the thrill of the C43 AMG firsthand. Our experienced team is here to assist you in finding the perfect financing option that suits your needs, making your dream of owning this exceptional sedan a reality.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.