2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Stunning C43 AMG featuring a 3.0L BiTurbo V6 producing 362 horsepower! 0-60 is achieved in 4.6 seconds! Options include, premium package with Burmester Surround Sound System, blind spot monitor, full power group including power seat + power trunk, navigation, panoramic sunroof, black leather trimmed suede seating with red stitching, 360/rear camera with parking sensors, memory seating system, 18 alloy wheels, red seat belts, dual climate control, heated seats, brake assist, attention assist, paddle shifters, adaptive suspension, Bluetooth, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 AMG, C43, Burmester
