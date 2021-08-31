Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

37,245 KM

Details Description Features

$54,326

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$54,326

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC | PREMIUM PKG | BURMESTER AUDIO | 360 CAM

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG 4MATIC | PREMIUM PKG | BURMESTER AUDIO | 360 CAM

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

Contact Seller

$54,326

+ taxes & licensing

37,245KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7997367
  • Stock #: 211431
  • VIN: 55SWF6EB0JU237191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 37,245 KM

Vehicle Description

Stunning C43 AMG featuring a 3.0L BiTurbo V6 producing 362 horsepower! 0-60 is achieved in 4.6 seconds! Options include, premium package with Burmester Surround Sound System, blind spot monitor, full power group including power seat + power trunk, navigation, panoramic sunroof, black leather trimmed suede seating with red stitching, 360/rear camera with parking sensors, memory seating system, 18 alloy wheels,  red seat belts, dual climate control, heated seats, brake assist, attention assist, paddle shifters, adaptive suspension, Bluetooth, and tinted windows. Car-On has Eastern Ontario's best selection of premium pre-owned vehicles and we will work harder than any other dealer to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184 AMG, C43, Burmester

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
tinted windows
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Navigation System
Digital clock
Remote Trunk Release
Door Map Pockets
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
All Equipped
Backup Sensor
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Anti-Starter
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Car-On Auto Sales

2019 Ford F-250 Lari...
 91,321 KM
$79,426 + tax & lic
2016 Subaru Forester...
 138,470 KM
$19,568 + tax & lic
2020 Nissan Murano S...
 26,052 KM
$42,956 + tax & lic

Email Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

Call Dealer

613-746-XXXX

(click to show)

613-746-8500

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory