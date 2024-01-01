Menu
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE CLA 250 W/ PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE!!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seats w/ memory, auto headlights, ambient lighting, drive mode selector, full power group, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

106,432 KM

Details Description

$23,552

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | PANO ROOF | HTD LEAHER

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 AWD | PREMIUM PLUS | PANO ROOF | HTD LEAHER

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$23,552

+ taxes & licensing

Used
106,432KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB8JN520428

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 106,432 KM

Vehicle Description

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE CLA 250 W/ PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE!!! Leather, panoramic sunroof, heated seats, navigation, blind spot monitor, backup camera, 18-inch alloys, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, dual-zone climate control, keyless entry w/ push start, power seats w/ memory, auto headlights, ambient lighting, drive mode selector, full power group, auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth and more!!This vehicle just landed and is awaiting a full detail and photo shoot. Contact us and book your road test today!

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
$23,552

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class