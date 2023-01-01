$43,495+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
E400 4MATIC | Red Int |
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
$43,495
+ taxes & licensing
117,695KM
Used
VIN WDD1J6GB0JF008972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 117,695 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes Benz E400 4MATIC | 360 Camera | Heated Seats | Head-Up Display
Black Exterior | Black/Red Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | Keyless Entry | Blind Spot Monitoring | Active Parking Assist | Dynamic LED Headlights | Burmester Sound | Magic Vision Control | Front Power Seats | Power Trunk | Front Heated Seats | Fold-In Power Mirrors | Parking Aid | Panoramic Sunroof | Cruise Control | Rain Sensor | Drive Mode Select | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Navigation | Wireless Charging Station | 360 Camera | Maneuvering Assist | Active Brake Assist | Attention Assist | Ambient Lighting | Head-Up Display and much more.
This Vehicle Has Travelled 117,695KM.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class