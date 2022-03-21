Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

43,253 KM

Details Description

$58,495

+ tax & licensing
$58,495

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC | Coupe | AMG Package | Car Play | Pan

2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E400 4MATIC | Coupe | AMG Package | Car Play | Pan

$58,495

+ taxes & licensing

43,253KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8680196
  Stock #: 1408
  VIN: WDD1J6GB7JF008208

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,253 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes Benz E400 Coupe | 4MATIC | Bluetooth | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | Burmester Sound

Selenite Grey Exterior | Black Leather Interior | 19" AMG Twin Spoke Wheels | Active Blind Spot Assist | Heads Up Display | Keyless Entry | 12..3" Diagonal Intrument Cluster | Dynamic LED Headlamps | AMG Sports pAckage Exterior & Interior | Light Package | 9-Speed Automatic Transmission | Keyless-Go Package | Driving Package | Multi-Function Steering Wheel | Front Power Seats | Power Trunk | Panoramic Sliding Sunroof | Cruise Control | Navigation | 360 Camera | Traffic Sign Assist | Active Brake Assist | Active Parking Assist | Attention Assist | Active Late Keep Assist | Active Lane Change Assist | Ambient Lighting | Illuminated Door Sill | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Head-Up Display | Android Auto | Apple CarPlay and much more.




*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***


*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***


RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca


a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!


CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road.  We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!


Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!

