2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

89,360 KM

Details Description Features

$29,216

+ tax & licensing
$29,216

+ taxes & licensing

Car-On Auto Sales

613-746-8500

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC | PREMIUM PKG | AMG SPORT PKG | KEYLESS GO

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

4MATIC | PREMIUM PKG | AMG SPORT PKG | KEYLESS GO

Location

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

$29,216

+ taxes & licensing

89,360KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 6777035
  • Stock #: 210239
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB1JJ375702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 210239
  • Mileage 89,360 KM

Vehicle Description

Premium package and LOADED !!! Sahara beige leather interior, navigation, Premium AMG 19'' alloy wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assistant, driver memory system, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, black headliner, dual climate control, tinted glass, full power group incl power seats with lumbar adjust, AM/FM/CD with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, paddle shifters, Sport/Comfort/Off-road/Eco modes, roof rails, tow hitch receiver, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Courtesy Lights
Map Lights
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Cup Holder
Tow Hitch Receiver
Door Map Pockets
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Split Folding Rear Seats
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Power Adjustable Seat
Reclining Seats
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
tinted windows
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Digital clock
Rear Defroster
Sunroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Anti-Theft
Leather Wrap Wheel
All Equipped
Anti-Starter
Premium and/or Oversized Wheels
Navigation System
Fully loaded
Rear View Camera
Illuminated Visor Mirror
Center Arm Rest
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Analog Gauges
Rear Aerodynamic Spoiler
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

Car-On Auto Sales

Car-On Auto Sales

1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8

613-746-8500

