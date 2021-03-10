2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

+ taxes & licensing
613-746-8500
1700 Cyrville Road, Ottawa, ON K1G 4B8
Premium package and LOADED !!! Sahara beige leather interior, navigation, Premium AMG 19'' alloy wheels, Blind Spot Assist, Active Brake Assist, Attention Assistant, driver memory system, panoramic sunroof, rear view camera, heated seats, black headliner, dual climate control, tinted glass, full power group incl power seats with lumbar adjust, AM/FM/CD with USB input, Bluetooth, automatic LED headlamps, paddle shifters, Sport/Comfort/Off-road/Eco modes, roof rails, tow hitch receiver, traction control, trip computer and keyless entry. Car-On has Ottawa's best selection of pre-owned luxury cars and we will work harder than anyone else to earn your business. Bonus! Like our page on Facebook and you could be entered to win prizes like a detailing package worth $250!! http://www.facebook.com/pages/Car-On-Auto-Sales/128880123879184, 4matic, awd, 4wd, PREMIUM
