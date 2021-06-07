Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

30,762 KM

Details Description Features

$31,850

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$31,850

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

OFF ROAD PACKAGE PANO ROOF NAVI BLIS HTD SEATS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

OFF ROAD PACKAGE PANO ROOF NAVI BLIS HTD SEATS

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 7208561
  2. 7208561
  3. 7208561
  4. 7208561
  5. 7208561
  6. 7208561
  7. 7208561
  8. 7208561
  9. 7208561
  10. 7208561
  11. 7208561
Contact Seller

$31,850

+ taxes & licensing

30,762KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7208561
  • Stock #: 490358
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB6JJ490358

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Off-road
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 30,762 KM

Vehicle Description

The Mercedes GLA series of crossovers continue to be one of the most sought after and desirable vehicles found on the roadways today for a plethora of reasons...car like handling, 5 door versatility, European drive, fit, finish, luxury and loaded with safety equipment!! Finished in Polar Silver Metallic with black leatherette seating surfaces, incredible 4Matic handling, smart phone integration package, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, rear view camera, blindspot assistant, active park assist, collision warning system with active brake forward collision warning stop, memory package, leather gearshift and steering wheel, rain sensors, panoramic sunroof, Off Road package, SiriusXM radio, attention assist, automatic climate control system, chrome look roof rails, 18 5 spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, keyless start, seat comfort package, only 30,000kms all compliment this stunning 2018 Mercedes GLA 250 4Matic with Off Road package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers
Spoiler
Tachometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rear Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2018 Lexus NX 300 PR...
 34,995 KM
$34,950 + tax & lic
2020 Lexus NX 300 F=...
 13,028 KM
$44,450 + tax & lic
2018 Audi TTS 2.0T L...
 26,865 KM
$49,700 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory