2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

The Mercedes GLA series of crossovers continue to be one of the most sought after and desirable vehicles found on the roadways today for a plethora of reasons...car like handling, 5 door versatility, European drive, fit, finish, luxury and loaded with safety equipment!! Finished in Polar Silver Metallic with black leatherette seating surfaces, incredible 4Matic handling, smart phone integration package, Android Auto, Apple Car Play, rear view camera, blindspot assistant, active park assist, collision warning system with active brake forward collision warning stop, memory package, leather gearshift and steering wheel, rain sensors, panoramic sunroof, Off Road package, SiriusXM radio, attention assist, automatic climate control system, chrome look roof rails, 18 5 spoke alloy wheels, privacy glass, keyless start, seat comfort package, only 30,000kms all compliment this stunning 2018 Mercedes GLA 250 4Matic with Off Road package. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 39 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
