2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

71,247 KM

$34,450

$34,450
+ tax & licensing
$34,450

$34,450
+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

LOADED 360 CAM BLIS PARK ASSIST NAVI PANO ROO

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

LOADED 360 CAM BLIS PARK ASSIST NAVI PANO ROO

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

$34,450

+ taxes & licensing

71,247KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7946828
  • Stock #: 517731
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB7JJ517731

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 71,247 KM

Vehicle Description

We have a new family member arriving very soon. We're just so excited we couldn't wait to tell you. Once they arrive, we will add further details. Cannot wait to show you the photos. Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 36 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
tilt steering
Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

