2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
PREM 1&2 PKGS PANO.ROOF NAV 360 CAMERA
Location
Import Car Centre Sales
880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6
$36,450
- Listing ID: 8547977
- Stock #: 503328
- VIN: WDCTG4GB9JJ503328
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 26,947 KM
Vehicle Description
In our humble opinion, one of the nicest blends of versatility, luxury, equipment, incredible 4Matic all wheel drive system and safety found on the the roads today!! Finished in Night Black with matching black leatherette seating surfaces, smart phone integration package, garage door opener, blindspot assistant, active park assist, power seats with 3 stage seat memory, collision warning system with active brake intervention forward collision stop, memory package, leather steering wheel and gearshift knob, rain sensor, panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, Off Road package, 360 camera, navigation, attention assist, climate control system, 19 alloy wheels, privacy glass, sensor for trunk opening, heated seats, heated screen washer system, ambience illumination, keyless go, start/stop function, ash wood trim, keyless go package, parking package, mirror package, urban/progressive package, fog lamps, only 26,000kms all compliment this stunning 2018 Mercedes GLA 250 4Matic with Premium 1 & 2 packages. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs
Vehicle Features
