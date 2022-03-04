Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

26,947 KM

Details Description Features

$36,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$36,450

+ taxes & licensing

Import Car Centre Sales

613-722-3030

Contact Seller
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

PREM 1&2 PKGS PANO.ROOF NAV 360 CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA

PREM 1&2 PKGS PANO.ROOF NAV 360 CAMERA

Location

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

613-722-3030

  1. 8547977
  2. 8547977
  3. 8547977
  4. 8547977
  5. 8547977
  6. 8547977
  7. 8547977
  8. 8547977
  9. 8547977
  10. 8547977
  11. 8547977
  12. 8547977
Contact Seller

$36,450

+ taxes & licensing

26,947KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8547977
  • Stock #: 503328
  • VIN: WDCTG4GB9JJ503328

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 503328
  • Mileage 26,947 KM

Vehicle Description

In our humble opinion, one of the nicest blends of versatility, luxury, equipment, incredible 4Matic all wheel drive system and safety found on the the roads today!! Finished in Night Black with matching black leatherette seating surfaces, smart phone integration package, garage door opener, blindspot assistant, active park assist, power seats with 3 stage seat memory, collision warning system with active brake intervention forward collision stop, memory package, leather steering wheel and gearshift knob, rain sensor, panoramic sunroof, paddle shifters, Off Road package, 360 camera, navigation, attention assist, climate control system, 19 alloy wheels, privacy glass, sensor for trunk opening, heated seats, heated screen washer system, ambience illumination, keyless go, start/stop function, ash wood trim, keyless go package, parking package, mirror package, urban/progressive package, fog lamps, only 26,000kms all compliment this stunning 2018 Mercedes GLA 250 4Matic with Premium 1 & 2 packages. Perfection and beyond!! Home of the Platinum up to 240,000kms warranty and financing is always available O.A.C Import Car Centre, proudly serving the Ottawa and surrounding area for over 41 years. Come down and experience Import Car Centre for yourself and see just why our customers are so happy! #importcarcentre #smetanaapproved #iccs

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
tilt steering
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Defroster
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Rain sensor wipers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Import Car Centre Sales

2018 Mercedes-Benz G...
 26,947 KM
$36,450 + tax & lic
2018 Audi Q5 2.0T Te...
 81,065 KM
$41,600 + tax & lic
2018 Audi A4 2.0T Pr...
 46,883 KM
$35,950 + tax & lic
Import Car Centre Sales

Import Car Centre Sales

880 Merivale Road, Ottawa, ON K1Z 5Z6

Call Dealer

613-722-XXXX

(click to show)

613-722-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory