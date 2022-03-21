$32,995+ tax & licensing
Rev Motors
613-791-3000
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA
GLA250 4MATIC | All Wheel Drive | Blind Spot | Par
Location
Rev Motors
1471 Bank St, Ottawa, ON K1H 7Z1
613-791-3000
48,847KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8761580
- Stock #: 1417
- VIN: WDCTG4GB6JJ408418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 48,847 KM
Vehicle Description
Night Black Exterior | Beige Leather Interior | Alloy Wheels | 7-Speed Automatic | Blind Spot Assist | Driver Power Seat | Voice Control | Bluetooth Connection | Heated Front Seats | Panoramic Sunroof | Cruise Control | Rearview Camera | Ambient Lighting | Active Brake Assist | Attention Assist | Blind Spot Assist | Apple CarPlay | Android Auto | Rain Sensors | Illumination Package | Keyless Start | Seat Comfort Package | Memory Seat Package and much more.
*** NO additional fees except for taxes and licensing! ***
*** 100-point inspection on all our vehicles & always detailed inside and out ***
RevMotors is at your service to ensure you find the right car for YOU. Even if we do not have it in our inventory, we are more than happy to find you the vehicle that you are looking for. Give us a call at 613-791-3000 or visit us online at www.revmotors.ca
a nous donnera du plaisir de vous servir en Franais aussi!
CERTIFICATION * All our vehicles are sold Certified and E-Tested for the province of Ontario (Quebec Safety Available, additional charges may apply)
FINANCING AVAILABLE * RevMotors offers competitive finance rates through many of the major banks. Should you feel like you've had credit issues in the past, we have various financing solutions to get you on the road. We accept No Credit - New Credit - Bad Credit - Bankruptcy - Students and more!!
EXTENDED WARRANTY * For your peace of mind, if one of our used vehicles is no longer covered under the manufacturers warranty, RevMotors will provide you with a 6 month / 6000KMS Limited Powertrain Warranty. You always have the options to upgrade to more comprehensive coverage as well. We'll be more than happy to review the options and chose the coverage that's right for you!
TRADES * Do you have a Trade-in? We offer competitive trade in offers for your current vehicle!
SHIPPING * We can ship anywhere across Canada. Give us a call for a quote and we will be happy to help!
Buy with confidence knowing that we always have your best interests in mind!
